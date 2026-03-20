GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 3,576 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 0.7% of GAMMA Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in AbbVie by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 26,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 15,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.15.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock opened at $206.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $364.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.71. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.39 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 293.22%.

More AbbVie News

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,868.24. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

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