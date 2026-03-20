GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $852,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 993,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,439,000 after acquiring an additional 32,072 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 114,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,278,000 after purchasing an additional 38,973 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 12,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 347,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,953,000 after purchasing an additional 12,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

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International Business Machines News Summary

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Insider Buying and Selling

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.6%

In related news, Director Michael Miebach purchased 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the purchase, the director owned 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,265.22. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,432. The trade was a 12.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,484 shares of company stock worth $417,157 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines stock opened at $250.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $234.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.48. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $214.50 and a one year high of $324.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.The business had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank upgraded International Business Machines to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $380.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.60.

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International Business Machines Profile

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International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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