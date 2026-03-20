FY2026 EPS Estimates for Titan Mining Cut by HC Wainwright

Titan Mining Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TII – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Titan Mining in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 19th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.75 price target on the stock.

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Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Titan Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Titan Mining Trading Down 9.8%

NYSEAMERICAN:TII opened at $2.75 on Friday. Titan Mining has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TII. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Titan Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Titan Mining during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Titan Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $19,643,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Titan Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Titan Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000.

About Titan Mining

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Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, acquires, explores, develops, produces, and extracts mineral properties. The company explores for zinc and graphite, as well as iron-oxide copper gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in the Balmat Edwards mining district in northern New York. The company was formerly known as Triton Mining Corporation and changed its name to Titan Mining Corporation in November 2016.

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