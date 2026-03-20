Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM) Receives $11.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.4286.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YMM. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Daiwa Securities Group cut Full Truck Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Full Truck Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Full Truck Alliance from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, iA Financial set a $8.00 price target on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday, January 12th.

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Full Truck Alliance Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:YMM opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.23. Full Truck Alliance has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $14.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $456.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Full Truck Alliance will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Full Truck Alliance by 480.9% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,272,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,322 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 56,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $790,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

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Full Truck Alliance (NYSE: YMM) operates a leading digital freight platform in China, connecting shippers with a vast network of independent truck drivers. The company’s core offering centers on load matching, enabling cargo owners to find suitable carriers quickly through a mobile and web-based interface. By streamlining the booking process, Full Truck Alliance helps reduce downtime and improves overall asset utilization for both shippers and drivers.

The platform features real-time route optimization, electronic waybills, digital payment solutions and in-app communication tools.

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