Fulcrum Equity Management Sells 2,601 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Fulcrum Equity Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13,080.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,481,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,752,000 after buying an additional 2,463,130 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 72,284.9% during the 2nd quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,437,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,556 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $305,974,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 39.6% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,755,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 99.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,931,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,735,000 after purchasing an additional 964,500 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL opened at $194.21 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $205.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.90 and its 200 day moving average is $197.77.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

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