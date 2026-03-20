Fulcrum Equity Management Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Fulcrum Equity Management decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 68.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 757.8% in the 4th quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 492,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

ITA opened at $227.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $237.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.45. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $129.14 and a 1 year high of $250.65.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the aerospace and defense sector of the United States equity market. Aerospace companies include manufacturers, assemblers and distributors of aircraft and aircraft parts.

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