Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group raised Fujitsu to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Fujitsu has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Fujitsu Stock Performance

About Fujitsu

FJTSY stock opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average is $25.58. Fujitsu has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $30.05.

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Fujitsu Limited is a Tokyo-based multinational information and communication technology company that provides a broad range of technology products, solutions and services. Founded in 1935, the company has evolved from equipment manufacturing into a global IT services and systems integrator. Fujitsu’s offerings span consulting, application services, system integration, managed services, and business process outsourcing, targeting enterprise and public sector clients across multiple industries.

On the product side, Fujitsu develops and supplies computing hardware and infrastructure including servers, storage and networking equipment, as well as semiconductor and electronic components.

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