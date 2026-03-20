Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Benchmark raised their price target on Freshpet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.69.

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Freshpet Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $63.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.91. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $46.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.66.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.21. Freshpet had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.63%.The business had revenue of $285.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freshpet will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Freshpet by 606.8% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 445.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

About Freshpet

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Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ: FRPT) is a leading pet food company specializing in fresh, refrigerated meals and treats for dogs and cats. The company’s products are formulated with carefully selected, natural ingredients and are designed to offer a higher level of nutrition and freshness than traditional dry or canned pet foods. Freshpet’s offerings include refrigerated rolls, pâtés and snacks, all of which are sold through the refrigerated section of grocery, mass-market and pet specialty stores.

Freshpet’s product portfolio is built around the concept of fresh, minimally processed recipes that do not require preservatives or artificial colors.

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