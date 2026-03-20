Freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $712.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.50 million.

Freenet Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FRTAF remained flat at $32.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Freenet has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.41.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRTAF shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Freenet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Freenet in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Freenet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Freenet Company Profile

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Freenet AG is a Germany-based telecommunications and digital services provider offering a broad portfolio of consumer and business solutions. The company specializes in distributing mobile communications services, including contract and prepaid offerings from major network operators, as well as providing broadband internet access, cable and IPTV television, and related hardware such as routers and set-top boxes. Through its digital lifestyle segment, Freenet AG also delivers value-added services and digital content, ranging from music and video streaming to online gaming and e-books.

In its mobile communications division, Freenet AG acts as a sales and service partner for leading German network operators, managing customer acquisition, billing, and technical support.

Further Reading

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