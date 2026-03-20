Freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $712.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.50 million.

Freenet Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FRTAF remained flat at $32.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. Freenet has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.29.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRTAF. UBS Group downgraded shares of Freenet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Freenet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Freenet in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freenet presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

About Freenet

(Get Free Report)

Freenet AG is a Germany-based telecommunications and digital services provider offering a broad portfolio of consumer and business solutions. The company specializes in distributing mobile communications services, including contract and prepaid offerings from major network operators, as well as providing broadband internet access, cable and IPTV television, and related hardware such as routers and set-top boxes. Through its digital lifestyle segment, Freenet AG also delivers value-added services and digital content, ranging from music and video streaming to online gaming and e-books.

In its mobile communications division, Freenet AG acts as a sales and service partner for leading German network operators, managing customer acquisition, billing, and technical support.

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