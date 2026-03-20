Freedom Financial Partners LLC Buys 61,426 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Freedom Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,426 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up about 3.0% of Freedom Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Freedom Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $8,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,051,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,636,000 after buying an additional 231,646 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 913,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 105,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 12,539 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 137,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 27,519 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 42.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 83,790 shares in the last quarter.

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Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGDV stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average is $43.46. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.94 and a twelve month high of $46.01.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $0.1928 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks. CGDV was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

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