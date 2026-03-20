Freedom Financial Partners LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Freedom Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 5.0% of Freedom Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Freedom Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Henson Edgewater Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,671,000. Commons Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 38,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,518,000.

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Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $290.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $299.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $307.06. The company has a market cap of $91.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

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