Frank Slootman Sells 7,874 Shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Frank Slootman sold 7,874 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $1,380,627.16. Following the sale, the director owned 38,046 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,985.64. This trade represents a 17.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 10th, Frank Slootman sold 2,042 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $372,542.48.

On Wednesday, February 18th, Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.91, for a total value of $17,691,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Frank Slootman sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.77, for a total value of $41,354,000.00.

On Thursday, December 18th, Frank Slootman sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $44,366,000.00.

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW stock opened at $175.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.96. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.10 and a twelve month high of $280.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 48.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNOW. Macquarie Infrastructure increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Argus upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $290.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Snowflake from $280.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Snowflake

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after buying an additional 29,320 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 29.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 19.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at about $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Key Snowflake News

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Snowflake announced Project SnowWork, an autonomous enterprise AI platform (research preview) designed to move users from insights to execution — a material product expansion that can drive greater usage, upsells and differentiation if adoption scales. Read More.

Snowflake announced Project SnowWork, an autonomous enterprise AI platform (research preview) designed to move users from insights to execution — a material product expansion that can drive greater usage, upsells and differentiation if adoption scales. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Snowflake is investing in third-party tooling to strengthen AI data governance — Snowflake Ventures made a strategic investment in Bedrock Data with deeper technical integration and a go‑to‑market partnership, which can reduce customer friction for enterprise AI deployments. Read More.

Snowflake is investing in third-party tooling to strengthen AI data governance — Snowflake Ventures made a strategic investment in Bedrock Data with deeper technical integration and a go‑to‑market partnership, which can reduce customer friction for enterprise AI deployments. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst/features compare Snowflake favorably versus larger cloud peers on AI adoption and customer growth, supporting a narrative that SNOW can win share in cloud analytics — useful for investors looking for secular AI exposure. Read More.

Multiple analyst/features compare Snowflake favorably versus larger cloud peers on AI adoption and customer growth, supporting a narrative that SNOW can win share in cloud analytics — useful for investors looking for secular AI exposure. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Long-form bullish coverage highlights three reasons to like Snowflake today (product momentum, AI positioning, customer growth), reinforcing buy-side conviction after recent share weakness. Read More.

Long-form bullish coverage highlights three reasons to like Snowflake today (product momentum, AI positioning, customer growth), reinforcing buy-side conviction after recent share weakness. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: NYSE and media interviews are amplifying the SnowWork narrative — helpful for visibility and marketing, but not an immediate revenue guarantee; watch adoption metrics and monetization signals. Read More.

NYSE and media interviews are amplifying the SnowWork narrative — helpful for visibility and marketing, but not an immediate revenue guarantee; watch adoption metrics and monetization signals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have issued class-action notices and investor alerts tied to an existing securities suit (covering purchases between June 27, 2023 and Feb 28, 2024) and are soliciting lead plaintiffs — ongoing litigation outreach is a headline risk that can weigh on sentiment and create legal costs/uncertainty. Read More.

Multiple law firms have issued class-action notices and investor alerts tied to an existing securities suit (covering purchases between June 27, 2023 and Feb 28, 2024) and are soliciting lead plaintiffs — ongoing litigation outreach is a headline risk that can weigh on sentiment and create legal costs/uncertainty. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling disclosed: EVP Christian Kleinerman and Director Frank Slootman reported recent share sales (SEC Form 4 filings). While both remain large holders, continued insider sales can be perceived as tactical selling and add short‑term pressure. Read More. Read More.

Snowflake Company Profile

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Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

Further Reading

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