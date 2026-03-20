Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Takes Position in Sempra Energy $SRE

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Sempra Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In other news, Director Cynthia J. Warner bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.95 per share, with a total value of $232,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 11,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,011.25. The trade was a 28.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total transaction of $451,049.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,613,304.82. This trade represents a 11.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $576,979. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $95.00 price target on Sempra Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.55.

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Sempra Energy Price Performance

NYSE SRE opened at $95.11 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $61.90 and a 12 month high of $97.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.95.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 13.27%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.6575 dividend. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.29%.

About Sempra Energy

(Free Report)

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non‑regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company’s product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

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