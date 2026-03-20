Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Takes Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF $QYLD

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,244,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,006,000. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF comprises 3.4% of Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PMG Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 109,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth $236,000.

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Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.65. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average is $17.44.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1771 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.2%.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

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