Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Purchases Shares of 15,872 CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CocaCola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CocaCola in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in CocaCola in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price target on CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

More CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $1,847,595.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,383.25. This represents a 57.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 250,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $19,839,448.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 278,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,013,186.70. This represents a 47.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 892,925 shares of company stock valued at $70,254,796 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $75.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $325.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.32 and its 200-day moving average is $71.59. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $82.00.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.CocaCola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 69.74%.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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