Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Purchases New Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March $DMAR

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 38,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DMAR. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 103,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 28,258 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 6.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter valued at $3,540,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 59,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 17,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 8,384.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 45,360 shares in the last quarter.

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FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DMAR opened at $42.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $398.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.34. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $42.31.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

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