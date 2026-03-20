Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 152,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,273,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.5% of Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4%

SPYG opened at $100.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.89 and a 200 day moving average of $105.18. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.65 and a 52-week high of $109.63. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

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