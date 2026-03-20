Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Makes New $5.85 Million Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 5,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $87.49 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $94.09. The stock has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.85.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.3006 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 20 years.

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