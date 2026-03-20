Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Makes New $3.81 Million Investment in Franklin Senior Loan ETF $FLBL

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 162,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLBL. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 56,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 81.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period.

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Franklin Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.2%

FLBL stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.57. Franklin Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $24.29.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.1277 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Franklin Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%.

(Free Report)

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report).

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