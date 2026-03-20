Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Invests $860,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – February $FEBM

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FEBM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEBM. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – February by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – February by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000.

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FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – February Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BATS:FEBM opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average of $30.21. FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – February has a one year low of $27.97 and a one year high of $30.70.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Max Buffer ETF – February Profile

The FT Vest US Equity Max Buffer ETF-February (FEBM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a predetermined investment outcome over a one-year period. The exposure is reset annually in February FEBM was launched on Feb 21, 2025 and is issued by First Trust.

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