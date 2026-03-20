Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 45,810.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,185,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165,663 shares during the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12,542.9% during the third quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,074,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,386,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,651,256,000 after purchasing an additional 851,110 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 189.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 334,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,375,000 after acquiring an additional 706,311 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,228,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,790,000 after acquiring an additional 607,436 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $448.57 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $505.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

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