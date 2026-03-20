Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Buys New Position in PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF $PBQQ

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF (NASDAQ:PBQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 429,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,360,000. PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.40% of PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

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PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF Stock Down 0.6%

PBQQ opened at $28.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.87 and its 200-day moving average is $28.50. PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.43 and a 52-week high of $29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 million, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.54.

PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF Dividend Announcement

PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0042 per share. This represents a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

(Free Report)

The PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF (PBQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of four PGIM Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETFs. PBQQ was launched on Dec 27, 2024 and is issued by PGIM.

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