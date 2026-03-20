Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Mizuho set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a $32.00 price target on Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

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Fluence Energy Price Performance

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 2.99. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $33.51.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $475.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.The business’s revenue was up 154.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluence Energy

In other news, Director Heynitz Harald Von sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 63,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,575. This represents a 13.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Fluence Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 100,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy is a leading global provider of energy storage products and services, specializing in the deployment of advanced battery systems to support grid stability and renewable integration. The company develops, engineers and delivers turnkey energy storage solutions designed to optimize the reliability, efficiency and economic performance of power networks. By combining hardware, software and lifecycle services, Fluence addresses the growing need for flexible energy assets in an evolving electricity landscape.

The company’s core offerings include modular energy storage platforms that pair lithium-ion battery technology with control and optimization software.

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