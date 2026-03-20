Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.31, FiscalAI reports. Five Below had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Five Below’s conference call:

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Five Below reported a strong FY2025 with net sales up 23% to about $4.8 billion , comps +12.8%, operating margin near 10% , and adjusted EPS up 32% to $6.67, capped by a Q4 comp of +15.4%.

Five Below reported a strong FY2025 with net sales up to about , comps +12.8%, operating margin near , and adjusted EPS up to $6.67, capped by a Q4 comp of +15.4%. Management guided fiscal 2026 to sales of $5.2–$5.3 billion (~+10% midpoint), comps of 3–5% (≈17% two‑year stack), adjusted operating margin ~ 10.9% , and EPS ~ $8 , while calling out a strong Q1 guide (comps 14–16%, EPS $1.63).

Management guided fiscal 2026 to sales of (~+10% midpoint), comps of 3–5% (≈17% two‑year stack), adjusted operating margin ~ , and EPS ~ , while calling out a strong Q1 guide (comps 14–16%, EPS $1.63). Tariff and inventory risks remain: transitory tariffs pressured margins (roughly ~90 bps full‑year headwind, ~160 bps in Q4), inventory rose 28% to $847 million , and guidance assumes current tariff rates without modeling the newly enacted 150‑day Section 122 tariffs .

Tariff and inventory risks remain: transitory tariffs pressured margins (roughly full‑year headwind, ~160 bps in Q4), inventory rose , and guidance assumes current tariff rates without modeling the newly enacted 150‑day . Company emphasized strategic shifts—pivot to social/creator marketing, building CRM, higher in‑store labor, omni‑channel (third‑party delivery), curated assortments and expanded price points—which management says drove traffic, ticket growth and new‑store productivity; CapEx is rising to $230–$250M to fund ~150 net new stores and tech/distribution capacity.

Five Below Trading Up 10.7%

FIVE opened at $235.17 on Friday. Five Below has a 1-year low of $52.38 and a 1-year high of $237.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Five Below from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Five Below from $188.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Five Below

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total value of $1,709,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 45,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,197,382.60. This trade represents a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.29, for a total value of $389,408.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 99,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,049,973.35. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,525 shares of company stock valued at $3,135,554. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter worth $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Key Headlines Impacting Five Below

Here are the key news stories impacting Five Below this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings and guidance beat: Five Below reported a stronger-than-expected Q4 (revenue and EPS beat, double‑digit comps) and raised FY26 outlook, citing holiday strength and margin gains — the core catalyst for the stock move. Earnings Release

Q4 earnings and guidance beat: Five Below reported a stronger-than-expected Q4 (revenue and EPS beat, double‑digit comps) and raised FY26 outlook, citing holiday strength and margin gains — the core catalyst for the stock move. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street reaction: Multiple firms raised ratings and price targets (UBS, Bank of America, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Deutsche, BNP and others), signaling broad buy‑side confidence and driving additional buying. Analyst Upgrades Summary

Wall Street reaction: Multiple firms raised ratings and price targets (UBS, Bank of America, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Deutsche, BNP and others), signaling broad buy‑side confidence and driving additional buying. Positive Sentiment: Momentum + institutional demand: MarketBeat and others note heavy institutional buying and wider investor interest after the beat, which tends to amplify intraday gains. MarketBeat Coverage

Momentum + institutional demand: MarketBeat and others note heavy institutional buying and wider investor interest after the beat, which tends to amplify intraday gains. Positive Sentiment: Product mix and traffic: Viral toys/“squishy” items and targeted merchandising to Gen Z/younger moms contributed to comp gains and higher customer traffic across income levels. MarketWatch Article

Product mix and traffic: Viral toys/“squishy” items and targeted merchandising to Gen Z/younger moms contributed to comp gains and higher customer traffic across income levels. Positive Sentiment: Management & media endorsements: CEO commentary on overcoming tariff disruptions and positive media/analyst takes (including Jim Cramer praise) reinforced investor confidence in execution. CNBC Video

Management & media endorsements: CEO commentary on overcoming tariff disruptions and positive media/analyst takes (including Jim Cramer praise) reinforced investor confidence in execution. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst nuance and caution: Some research notes (Morgan Stanley hold commentary, TipRanks recap) highlight strong near‑term momentum but caution on valuation/longer‑term growth cadence. These are moderating voices rather than immediate sell catalysts. TipRanks Summary

Analyst nuance and caution: Some research notes (Morgan Stanley hold commentary, TipRanks recap) highlight strong near‑term momentum but caution on valuation/longer‑term growth cadence. These are moderating voices rather than immediate sell catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Consumer buzz & product features: Lifestyle write-ups (AOL) showcasing low‑price seasonal and pet items provide free marketing and broaden awareness but are unlikely to move fundamentals alone. AOL Product Piece

Consumer buzz & product features: Lifestyle write-ups (AOL) showcasing low‑price seasonal and pet items provide free marketing and broaden awareness but are unlikely to move fundamentals alone. Negative Sentiment: Valuation — stretched metrics: Coverage warns the stock is trading at an elevated P/E versus peers and history, raising risk of profit‑taking after a sharp run. Valuation Note

Valuation — stretched metrics: Coverage warns the stock is trading at an elevated P/E versus peers and history, raising risk of profit‑taking after a sharp run. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Data shows recent insider sales across multiple executives — not unusual after a big run, but a signal some insiders are taking gains. QuiverQuant Insider Summary

About Five Below

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Five Below, Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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