First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Performance

FMY opened at $11.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.09. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $12.39.

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First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

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First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of mortgage-related securities. The fund’s investment strategy focuses on residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities (MBS) issued or guaranteed by U.S. government agencies, government-sponsored entities and private issuers, as well as other mortgage-related assets such as collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) and mortgage passthrough securities.

Since commencing operations in mid-2002, FMY has employed a disciplined, fundamental research process to construct a portfolio designed to capture income opportunities across the U.S.

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