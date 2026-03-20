First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) CAO Sells $19,154.88 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) CAO Nathan Theurer sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total value of $19,154.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

First Solar Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $199.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.98. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.56 and a 52-week high of $285.99.

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First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.38). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 29.28%.The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on First Solar from $291.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on First Solar from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $263.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $303.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.17.

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Trending Headlines about First Solar

Here are the key news stories impacting First Solar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Institutional support remains a tailwind: Polen Capital and other large investors continue to highlight First Solar’s differentiated CdTe technology and U.S.-manufacturing exposure as contributors to performance, which supports demand and the long-term investment case. Read More.

Institutional support remains a tailwind: Polen Capital and other large investors continue to highlight First Solar’s differentiated CdTe technology and U.S.-manufacturing exposure as contributors to performance, which supports demand and the long-term investment case. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim kept a Buy rating while lowering its price target (still implying upside), signaling that at least some sell‑side institutions view the stock as attractively valued despite near‑term uncertainty. Read More.

Guggenheim kept a Buy rating while lowering its price target (still implying upside), signaling that at least some sell‑side institutions view the stock as attractively valued despite near‑term uncertainty. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Planned U.S. capacity build — First Solar will open a module finishing line in South Carolina late 2026 to improve logistics, tariff positioning and local sourcing; positive for medium‑term execution but unlikely to offset near‑term sales/permit headwinds immediately. Read More.

Planned U.S. capacity build — First Solar will open a module finishing line in South Carolina late 2026 to improve logistics, tariff positioning and local sourcing; positive for medium‑term execution but unlikely to offset near‑term sales/permit headwinds immediately. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage re‑calibration: Evercore ISI trimmed its price target to $212 but kept an In‑Line rating — a modest tweak that reduces upside expectations without a full downgrade. Read More.

Coverage re‑calibration: Evercore ISI trimmed its price target to $212 but kept an In‑Line rating — a modest tweak that reduces upside expectations without a full downgrade. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Guidance and policy uncertainty: analysts flagged First Solar’s signal that 2026 net sales could fall short amid U.S. policy uncertainty and permitting delays — this is a clear near‑term earnings/revenue risk that prompted sentiment shifts. Read More.

Guidance and policy uncertainty: analysts flagged First Solar’s signal that 2026 net sales could fall short amid U.S. policy uncertainty and permitting delays — this is a clear near‑term earnings/revenue risk that prompted sentiment shifts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and target cuts: GLJ Research moved FSLR from Buy to Hold and several firms have trimmed targets — a collective analyst pullback pressures sentiment and can cap short‑term upside. Read More.

Analyst downgrades and target cuts: GLJ Research moved FSLR from Buy to Hold and several firms have trimmed targets — a collective analyst pullback pressures sentiment and can cap short‑term upside. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider & executive selling: multiple filings show insider sales (including a sizable ~14k‑share reported sale), which can stoke investor caution even if some sales are routine liquidity events. Read More.

Insider & executive selling: multiple filings show insider sales (including a sizable ~14k‑share reported sale), which can stoke investor caution even if some sales are routine liquidity events. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Legal risk / headline volatility: Pomerantz LLP issued an investor alert investigating claims on behalf of First Solar investors — introduces potential litigation risk and short‑term headline‑driven volatility. Read More.

Legal risk / headline volatility: Pomerantz LLP issued an investor alert investigating claims on behalf of First Solar investors — introduces potential litigation risk and short‑term headline‑driven volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Sentiment erosion from ratings shops: Zacks downgraded FSLR to “strong sell” — adds to negative analyst noise and can influence short‑term flows. Read More.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 9,044 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 33.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in First Solar by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 973 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in First Solar by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 58,607 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $9,702,000 after buying an additional 15,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in First Solar by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,441 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

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First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

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