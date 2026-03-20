First Hawaiian Bank Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,893 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.5% of First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 197.6% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% in the third quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 306.6% in the third quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 63.3% in the third quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $122.77 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $133.52. The company has a market cap of $90.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.58.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

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