First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 17,887 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,887 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $10,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

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JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $59.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.3513 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income. JEPI was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

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