Financial Contrast: Premium Catering (NASDAQ:PC) and Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY)

Premium Catering (NASDAQ:PC – Get Free Report) and Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Premium Catering and Mitie Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premium Catering N/A N/A N/A Mitie Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Premium Catering has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitie Group has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

0.2% of Mitie Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Mitie Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Premium Catering and Mitie Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premium Catering $4.29 million 4.54 -$4.24 million N/A N/A Mitie Group $6.48 billion 0.47 $129.37 million N/A N/A

Mitie Group has higher revenue and earnings than Premium Catering.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Premium Catering and Mitie Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premium Catering 1 0 0 0 1.00 Mitie Group 0 0 0 1 4.00

Summary

Mitie Group beats Premium Catering on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Premium Catering

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Premium Catering (Holdings) Limited, through its subsidiary, engages in the business of food catering for function, events, and workers in Singapore. The company provides Halal food in Indian, Bangladesh, and Chinese cuisine to foreign workers, students, and other individuals residing in dormitories, as well foreign workers in the marine, logistics, and poultry industries. It also operates a central kitchen under the Premium Catering brand name to supply budget prepared meals to foreign construction workers; operates food stalls; and provides buffet catering services for private functions, and corporate and community events, as well as provides ancillary delivery services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore. Premium Catering (Holdings) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Hero Global Enterprises Limited.

About Mitie Group

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Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service. It serves to financial, professional, life science, manufacturing, media, telecom and tech, retail, shopping centres, transport, utilities, central and local government, critical environment, defence, education, healthcare, and justice and immigration sectors. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

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