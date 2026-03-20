Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,842,436 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 392% from the previous session’s volume of 781,142 shares.The stock last traded at $38.97 and had previously closed at $39.01.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 196,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 38,581 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 499,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.