Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (NASDAQ:FBOT) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (NASDAQ:FBOT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF Trading Down 3.1%

NASDAQ:FBOT traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.06. The company had a trading volume of 25,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,085. Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $37.46. The company has a market cap of $165.30 million, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average of $33.87.

Get Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF alerts:

About Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (FBOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in innovative businesses thought to have potentially provide disruption to the marketplace. The fund holds global disruptive automation companies, from industrial robotics to autonomous driving and AI. FBOT was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.