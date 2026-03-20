Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (NASDAQ:FBOT) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF (NASDAQ:FBOT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.
Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF Trading Down 3.1%
NASDAQ:FBOT traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.06. The company had a trading volume of 25,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,085. Fidelity Disruptive Automation ETF has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $37.46. The company has a market cap of $165.30 million, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average of $33.87.
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