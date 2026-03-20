FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Raised to $410.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s current price.

FDX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut FedEx to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $294.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of FedEx from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.89.

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FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX traded up $6.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $362.30. 3,542,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,129. The stock has a market cap of $85.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $350.29 and a 200-day moving average of $289.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. FedEx has a 52 week low of $194.29 and a 52 week high of $392.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.13. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.81%.The firm had revenue of $24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in FedEx by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 632 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 292 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

FedEx Company Profile

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FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

Further Reading

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