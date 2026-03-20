Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Stock Price Down 7.9% – What’s Next?

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.49 and last traded at $7.2560. Approximately 2,750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 119,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Falcon’s Beyond Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Down 8.4%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Falcon’s Beyond Global

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.89 million, a PE ratio of -51.00 and a beta of -1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global during the 4th quarter valued at $2,555,000. Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global during the fourth quarter valued at $658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

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Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units. Falcon’s Creative Group is a themed entertainment and master planning firm. Falcon’s Beyond Destinations develops, owns, and operates global entertainment destinations from resorts, theme parks, and attractions to retail, dining and location-based entertainment venues.

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