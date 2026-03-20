Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $58.19 and last traded at $58.6710, with a volume of 1091668 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $73.50 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Argus set a $70.00 price objective on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Trading Down 1.6%

The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $781.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.35 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equity Residential has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.940-0.980 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.020-4.140 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7025 per share. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 5,765 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $375,474.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 46,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,004,512.03. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Garechana sold 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $236,877.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,536.20. This trade represents a 16.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,058 shares of company stock valued at $655,078. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Equity Residential

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 375.2% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company’s core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.