Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March 20th (AMCR, ANFGF, BABA, BMO, DLAKY, GHI, GLPEY, MAGN, MICC, MOS)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, March 20th:

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $43.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $48.00.

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Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $135.00 target price on the stock.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) was downgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Galp Energia SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00.

Magnum Ice Cream (NYSE:MICC) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $33.00.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

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