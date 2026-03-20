Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March 20th (AMCR, ANFGF, BABA, BMO, DLAKY, GHI, GLPEY, MAGN, MICC, MOS)

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2026

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, March 20th:

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $43.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $48.00.

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $135.00 target price on the stock.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) was downgraded by analysts at Citizens Jmp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Galp Energia SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Magnera (NYSE:MAGN) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $19.00.

Magnum Ice Cream (NYSE:MICC) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $33.00.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

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