Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ProKidney Q1 Earnings

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for ProKidney in a research report issued on Thursday, March 19th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ProKidney’s current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ProKidney’s FY2030 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

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ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.00 million.

PROK has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ProKidney to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ProKidney in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ProKidney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PROK

ProKidney Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of NASDAQ PROK opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $586.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.75. ProKidney has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $7.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProKidney

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROK. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ProKidney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,734,000. Artia Global Partners LP bought a new position in shares of ProKidney in the fourth quarter worth $4,118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ProKidney by 3,024.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,668,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,243 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProKidney by 578.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 895,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 763,705 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProKidney during the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

About ProKidney

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ProKidney, Inc (NASDAQ: PROK) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing cell-based therapies for kidney diseases. The company’s research and development activities center on harnessing human-derived proximal tubule cells to address conditions such as acute kidney injury (AKI) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). By targeting the underlying cellular mechanisms of renal injury and dysfunction, ProKidney aims to offer novel regenerative medicine approaches that go beyond current supportive care options.

ProKidney’s lead programs utilize proprietary methods for isolating and expanding renal epithelial cells to create injectable therapeutic products.

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