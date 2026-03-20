Emmerson (LON:EML) Stock Price Up 4.9% – Here’s What Happened

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.15 and last traded at GBX 2.15. Approximately 1,933,395 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,309,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.05.

Emmerson Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £27.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.05.

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About Emmerson

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Emmerson PLC is a potash development company and is focussing on advancing its flagship project, the Khemisset Potash Project, located in Northern Morocco into a low-cost, high margin supplier of potash.

Our Khemisset Potash Project is ideally located to benefit from the expected high growth in demand for NPK fertilisers on the African Continent and is close to a number of potential export ports giving it access to the European, Brazilian and US markets.

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