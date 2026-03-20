Elvia Cowan Sells 1,892 Shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) CAO Elvia Cowan sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $105,138.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 28,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,140.75. This trade represents a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Elvia Cowan also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 11th, Elvia Cowan sold 2,500 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $146,475.00.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Elvia Cowan sold 11,623 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $556,974.16.

Vaxcyte Price Performance

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $76.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.47. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.34). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 33,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 156.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on PCVX shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Vaxcyte from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

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Vaxcyte Company Profile

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Vaxcyte, Inc (NASDAQ: PCVX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a new generation of preventive vaccines aimed at combating serious bacterial diseases. Headquartered in San Carlos, California, Vaxcyte leverages proprietary conjugation technologies to design and manufacture multivalent vaccines targeting pathogens for which there remain significant unmet medical needs. The company’s platform is intended to streamline the production of conjugate vaccines by improving antigen presentation and broadening strain coverage compared with conventional approaches.

Vaxcyte’s lead candidate, VAX-24, is a 24-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine designed to protect against 24 serotypes of Streptococcus pneumoniae.

Further Reading

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