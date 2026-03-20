Elizabeth Hougen Sells 10,172 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) EVP Elizabeth Hougen sold 10,172 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $744,692.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 82,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,538.60. The trade was a 10.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of IONS opened at $71.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.02. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $86.74.

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Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $203.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.07 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.82%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 231.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapies designed to modulate gene expression. The company’s proprietary antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) technology enables the selective binding of short synthetic strands of nucleic acids to messenger RNA (mRNA), thereby inhibiting or altering the production of disease-causing proteins. Ionis’ pipeline spans a range of therapeutic areas, including neurological disorders, cardiovascular conditions, metabolic diseases and rare genetic disorders.

Since its founding in 1989 by Dr.

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