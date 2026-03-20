E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Director Christopher Doornbos Sells 52,874 Shares

E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Doornbos sold 52,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total transaction of C$60,805.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,538,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,768,999. This represents a 3.32% decrease in their position.
E3 Lithium Price Performance
Shares of E3 Lithium stock opened at C$1.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$89.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.11. E3 Lithium Limited has a twelve month low of C$0.50 and a twelve month high of C$1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.93.
E3 Lithium Company Profile
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