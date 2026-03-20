E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Director Christopher Doornbos Sells 52,874 Shares

E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Doornbos sold 52,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total transaction of C$60,805.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,538,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,768,999. This represents a 3.32% decrease in their position.

E3 Lithium Price Performance

Shares of E3 Lithium stock opened at C$1.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$89.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.11. E3 Lithium Limited has a twelve month low of C$0.50 and a twelve month high of C$1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Get E3 Lithium alerts:

E3 Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

E3 Lithium Limited engages in the development and extraction of lithium properties in Alberta. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Limited in July 2022. E3 Lithium Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for E3 Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E3 Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.