DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DNBBY shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Pareto Securities lowered DNB Bank ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th.

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DNB Bank ASA Trading Up 1.6%

DNBBY stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.89. DNB Bank ASA has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.71.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DNB Bank ASA

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DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS: DNBBY) is Norway’s largest financial services group, offering a broad range of banking, insurance and capital markets services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. The bank’s core activities encompass retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, asset management, life insurance and pension products, as well as payment and card services. DNB provides traditional deposit and lending products, mortgages, savings and wealth management solutions, securities trading, corporate finance and treasury services.

The group operates through several specialized business lines, including DNB Markets for investment banking and capital markets activities and DNB Asset Management for portfolio management and investment funds.

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