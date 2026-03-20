Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DCOM shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th.

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Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $32.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average of $30.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.09. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $36.86.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $123.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.14 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 9.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $261,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,006,319 shares in the company, valued at $35,050,090.77. This represents a 0.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart H. Lubow sold 19,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $685,618.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,106,865.36. This trade represents a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,865 shares of company stock worth $1,829,983. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 742.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 15.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 326.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Dime Community Bank, headquartered in Hauppauge, New York. Through its subsidiary, the company offers a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services to both individual and commercial customers. With a network of branches spanning the New York metropolitan area and South Florida, Dime Community Bancshares emphasizes relationship banking and local decision-making.

The company’s core lending activities include commercial and multifamily real estate loans, construction and land development financing, and one-to-four-family residential mortgage lending.

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