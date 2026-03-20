DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS Stock Holdings Increased by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 196.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,223 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,719,011 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,493,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,599 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,606,860 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,468,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 588.1% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,545,944 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $787,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030,642 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,541 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $579,226,000 after purchasing an additional 391,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 58.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,423,102 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $316,224,000 after purchasing an additional 523,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson set a $260.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $242.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.21.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $192.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.23. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.37 and a 1-year high of $237.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.38.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 48.92%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

DICK’S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK’S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

Further Reading

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