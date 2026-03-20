Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) CFO Sells $136,852.50 in Stock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) CFO Jere Thompson III sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.47, for a total transaction of $136,852.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 19,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,838.25. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $190.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.59. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $193.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

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Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.26). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 176 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 264.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 186 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Diamondback Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple banks raised ratings and price targets (large upside signals that boost demand): Raymond James moved its target to $240. Raymond James PT Raise

Multiple banks raised ratings and price targets (large upside signals that boost demand): Raymond James moved its target to $240. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo reiterated a positive view and raised its target to $202, supporting buy-side interest. Wells Fargo Note

Wells Fargo reiterated a positive view and raised its target to $202, supporting buy-side interest. Positive Sentiment: Diamondback increased its quarterly dividend to $1.05 (annualized $4.20), raising yield and reinforcing the stock’s income appeal. Dividend Increase

Diamondback increased its quarterly dividend to $1.05 (annualized $4.20), raising yield and reinforcing the stock’s income appeal. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data shows effectively zero reported short position (likely a data glitch), so short squeezes are not a near‑term factor. (internal filings/data)

Short-interest data shows effectively zero reported short position (likely a data glitch), so short squeezes are not a near‑term factor. (internal filings/data) Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/press coverage names Diamondback as a play on higher oil prices while also noting some peers (ConocoPhillips, EOG) currently show stronger liquidity/leverage metrics — useful for relative positioning but not directly negative to FANG. Peer Coverage

Analyst/press coverage names Diamondback as a play on higher oil prices while also noting some peers (ConocoPhillips, EOG) currently show stronger liquidity/leverage metrics — useful for relative positioning but not directly negative to FANG. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling across multiple executives could cap upside and concerns among some investors: EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold a large block (reported 20,899 shares) and other insiders have sold in recent days. Zmigrosky Sale

Significant insider selling across multiple executives could cap upside and concerns among some investors: EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold a large block (reported 20,899 shares) and other insiders have sold in recent days. Negative Sentiment: Director Steven E. West sold 6,000 shares (~$1.13M) — filing with the SEC. Steven West SEC Filing

Director Steven E. West sold 6,000 shares (~$1.13M) — filing with the SEC. Negative Sentiment: CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares (~$950k) and CFO Jere Thompson III also trimmed a small position (750 shares) — additional insider dispositions disclosed via SEC filings. Teresa Dick SEC Filing Thompson SEC Filing

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FANG. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Diamondback Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FANG

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback’s activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

Further Reading

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