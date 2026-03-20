Devve (DEVVE) Price Reaches $0.0334 on Exchanges

Devve (DEVVE) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 20th. Devve has a total market cap of $624.41 thousand and approximately $325.27 thousand worth of Devve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Devve has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One Devve token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,443.48 or 0.99784203 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,429.38 or 0.99784919 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Devve Token Profile

Devve launched on February 6th, 2024. Devve’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,721,364 tokens. The official message board for Devve is medium.com/@devveecosystem. The Reddit community for Devve is https://reddit.com/r/devveofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Devve’s official Twitter account is @devveecosystem. The official website for Devve is www.devve.com.

Buying and Selling Devve

According to CryptoCompare, “Devve (DEVVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Devve has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 96,443,724.16323902 in circulation. The last known price of Devve is 0.03374475 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $282,724.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.devve.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Devve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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