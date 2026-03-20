Devon Energy Corporation $DVN Shares Purchased by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp raised its position in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 13,787.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,775 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 27,575 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 702.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Devon Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Devon Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades and a fresh “buy” from Barclays lifted sentiment, helping push the stock to a new 52‑week high and fueling recent inflows. Read More.

Multiple analyst upgrades and a fresh “buy” from Barclays lifted sentiment, helping push the stock to a new 52‑week high and fueling recent inflows. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Devon is on a multi‑session winning streak (now seven sessions), reflecting momentum trading and growing investor appetite for U.S. producers amid geopolitical oil tightness. This streak is cited across coverage and has materially increased market cap. Read More.

Devon is on a multi‑session winning streak (now seven sessions), reflecting momentum trading and growing investor appetite for U.S. producers amid geopolitical oil tightness. This streak is cited across coverage and has materially increased market cap. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Macro/oil outlook pieces argue that sustained elevated crude prices would disproportionately boost free cash flow at well‑managed producers like Devon, supporting buybacks/dividends and valuation expansion. That bullish commodity narrative is underpinning recent upgrades. Read More.

Macro/oil outlook pieces argue that sustained elevated crude prices would disproportionately boost free cash flow at well‑managed producers like Devon, supporting buybacks/dividends and valuation expansion. That bullish commodity narrative is underpinning recent upgrades. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage notes Devon has risen ~8.4% since the last earnings report and analysts are re‑checking estimates — this explains part of the run but flags that further gains will depend on sustainment of oil prices and execution. Read More.

Coverage notes Devon has risen ~8.4% since the last earnings report and analysts are re‑checking estimates — this explains part of the run but flags that further gains will depend on sustainment of oil prices and execution. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Some research houses (e.g., TD Cowen) are keeping non‑committal stances (hold), showing not all Street views are uniformly bullish; that leaves room for mixed trading on any oil price or operational surprise. Read More.

Some research houses (e.g., TD Cowen) are keeping non‑committal stances (hold), showing not all Street views are uniformly bullish; that leaves room for mixed trading on any oil price or operational surprise. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Coverage reminding investors that lower oil prices would reverse the rally — some pieces outline scenarios where falling crude would hurt producers’ leverage and cash flow, creating downside risk if the oil rally fades. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.37.

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Devon Energy Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $49.83. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average of $37.56.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the exploration, development, production and marketing of hydrocarbons, including crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. Devon operates as an upstream energy company that acquires, evaluates and develops onshore resource plays using a combination of drilling, completion and production optimization techniques.

Core business activities include identifying and developing energy reserves, operating well programs and managing reservoir performance to generate production and cash flow.

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