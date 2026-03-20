Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE) Shares Down 2.7% – Here’s Why

Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €32.33 and last traded at €32.54. 8,691,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €33.45.

Deutsche Telekom Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.34.

About Deutsche Telekom

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Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers. In addition, the company provides mobile voice and data services to consumers and business customers; sells mobile devices and other hardware products; and sells mobile services to resellers and to companies that purchases and markets network services to third parties, such as mobile virtual network operators.

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