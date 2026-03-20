David Franklin Peterson Sells 273 Shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CAO David Franklin Peterson sold 273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total value of $44,733.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,657.38. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $156.00 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.37 and a 52-week high of $272.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 70.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.06.

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Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.88 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 14.11%.The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Guidewire Software declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.85.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 620.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Guidewire Software this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large call‑option flow — traders bought ~1,297 GWRE call contracts (≈1,563% above average), signaling speculative positioning for upside in the near term.

Large call‑option flow — traders bought ~1,297 GWRE call contracts (≈1,563% above average), signaling speculative positioning for upside in the near term. Positive Sentiment: Board buyback — a $500M repurchase authorization (~3.1% of shares) remains a structural support and signal management sees value in the equity. Guidewire Buyback Article

Board buyback — a $500M repurchase authorization (~3.1% of shares) remains a structural support and signal management sees value in the equity. Positive Sentiment: Recent fundamentals are strong — Q4 revenue and EPS beat (March 5) and continued analyst bullishness (consensus “Moderate Buy”, average target near $250) provide longer‑term upside support. MarketBeat GWRE Coverage

Recent fundamentals are strong — Q4 revenue and EPS beat (March 5) and continued analyst bullishness (consensus “Moderate Buy”, average target near $250) provide longer‑term upside support. Neutral Sentiment: Strategic narrative shifting — coverage highlights AI tailwinds and modernization opportunities for P&C insurers; these are positives over time but not an immediate catalyst.

Strategic narrative shifting — coverage highlights AI tailwinds and modernization opportunities for P&C insurers; these are positives over time but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/contextual note — 50‑day moving average sits well below the 200‑day average, and intraday volume has been below recent averages, which can amplify directional moves until volume confirms a trend change.

Technical/contextual note — 50‑day moving average sits well below the 200‑day average, and intraday volume has been below recent averages, which can amplify directional moves until volume confirms a trend change. Negative Sentiment: Concentrated insider selling — multiple senior executives (CEO Michael Rosenbaum, President John Mullen, CFO Jeffrey Cooper, CAO David Peterson and others) executed clustered sales totalling several hundred to thousands of shares in the $160–$164 area; that kind of clustered insider trimming can sap investor confidence and trigger near‑term selling pressure. InsiderTrades: CEO Sells

About Guidewire Software

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Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company’s offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire’s core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

Further Reading

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