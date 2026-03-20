DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $9.93 EPS

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $9.93, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $5.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 59.47% and a negative net margin of 171.09%.

Here are the key takeaways from DarioHealth’s conference call:

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Dario signed 85 new agreements (including Florida Blue, UnitedHealthcare, and Premera) and reported $12.9M in contracted/late-stage ARR, with a commercial pipeline expanded to $122M that management expects to fuel 2026–27 revenue.

(including Florida Blue, UnitedHealthcare, and Premera) and reported in contracted/late-stage ARR, with a commercial pipeline expanded to that management expects to fuel 2026–27 revenue. Full‑year revenue declined to $22.4M from $27M, driven entirely by a single legacy Twill-era client that did not renew, which management characterizes as a one‑time headwind unrelated to product performance.

from $27M, driven entirely by a single legacy Twill-era client that did not renew, which management characterizes as a one‑time headwind unrelated to product performance. Q4 returned to sequential revenue growth to $5.2M , GAAP gross margin widened to 57% , non‑GAAP operating expenses fell ~26% YoY, operating loss improved materially, and cash stood at $26M with operating cash burn down 33%.

, GAAP gross margin widened to , non‑GAAP operating expenses fell ~26% YoY, operating loss improved materially, and cash stood at with operating cash burn down 33%. Management emphasizes a durable competitive advantage from its vertically integrated, multi‑condition platform and DarioIQ —trained on >13 billion real‑world data points—which it says strengthens as AI capabilities scale.

—trained on >13 billion real‑world data points—which it says strengthens as AI capabilities scale. Company expects to narrow non‑GAAP operating loss by ~30% in 2026 and target cash‑flow breakeven by mid‑2027 (citing a breakeven revenue range of ~$38–$42M), but it declined to provide formal guidance.

DarioHealth Stock Down 7.7%

DRIO opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DarioHealth has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DarioHealth

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRIO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in DarioHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 229.0% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 62,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 43,513 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 167.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 31,063 shares during the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRIO. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DarioHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DarioHealth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

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DarioHealth Company Profile

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DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) is a digital health company specializing in chronic disease management through a smartphone-based care platform. Its core solution combines connected devices—such as glucose meters, blood pressure monitors and smart scales—with real-time data analytics and personalized coaching. The platform is designed to support individuals living with diabetes, hypertension, weight management challenges and other cardiometabolic conditions, offering continuous monitoring, tailored insights and behavioral nudges aimed at improving clinical outcomes.

The Dario platform integrates artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver personalized guidance and education.

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